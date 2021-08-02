Union Pacific has restored and reopened the fire-damaged Dry Canyon Bridge a month ahead of schedule. The bridge, which was damaged by the Lava Fire in June, caused delays of both freight and passenger trains while it was offline.
Another set of rail infrastructure damaged by the Dixie Fire, which is currently burning north of Oroville, Calif., also reopened Sunday after it was damaged last week.
“While we are reopened across the areas impacted by the fires,” Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific told the Herald and News in an email Monday “We continue to work closely with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to minimize any potential fire damage.”
From July 15, through Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Coast Starlight will continue to operate only between Seattle and Klamath Falls. Passengers traveling southbound will be bused from Klamath Falls to Sacramento, then board another train from Sacramento to Los Angeles, Amtrak said in an update.
From Saturday, July 31 through Tuesday August 3, service between Seattle and Los Angeles will be canceled entirely. Passengers will be able to take the train from Sacramento to Los Angeles, but no alternative transportation will be provided between Seattle and Sacramento.
Starting Sunday, August 8, through Monday, August 23, the train between Sacramento and Los Angeles will be canceled, and no alternative transportation between Klamath Falls and Los Angeles will be available.
The train from Los Angeles to Seattle will also be canceled during that time. Service will continue between Klamath Falls and Seattle with no alternative transportation provided between Los Angeles and Klamath Falls, the Amtrak update added.
