Samantha Fuller’s hands shake slightly as she brings a cigarette to her lips, lighting it before she takes a puff.
Fuller, a tenant at Oregon Motel 8 RV Park, held in her hands a notice terminating her tenancy. She also had a letter telling her to disregard the first notice.
She and her fiance, after facing previous evictions in recent years and homelessness, are fearing the same could happen for them soon if plans by Klamath County to purchase the motel and RV park along Highway 97 go through. The county is working to buy the property to aid in the state’s housing and homelessness crisis, but tenants are concerned that the effort could put some out on the streets in the process.
Raj Patel, an owner of the property, has been working with Klamath County on finalizing the purchase of his 34-stall RV park and 29-room motel for eventual use as transitional housing for those on parole and probation, and eventually for veterans. The purchase, known as Project Turnkey, is funded by a $1.77 million grant from the U.S. government specifically for those displaced by fires or COVID-19 with the caveat for use as eventual transitional housing, and was awarded to the Oregon Community Foundation. Klamath County is one of multiple recipients of the grant.
Patel distributed the notices to tenants of the motel and RV park on March 15, followed by a disregard notice the next day. That has several residents of the RV Park at the very least confused over whether they can stay at the location or not.
The first notice gives some residents 30 days to vacate the property, while other notices give 60 days. The first notice states that Klamath County will own the property as of March 26, and that it aims to not renew tenancy for any current residents.
Klamath County has been in the process of finalizing the purchase of lots for the RV park and motel, though Commissioner Derrick DeGroot and Rick Vaughn, who the county authorized to sign off on the sale, earlier this week were unaware of when the county would take official ownership of the property.
DeGroot said March 26 had not been discussed as the date of ownership, and said he was also unaware that residents lived in the RV park long-term. Commissioner Donnie Boyd echoed DeGroot’s comments.
“I have no idea why Raj Patel would have sent out one notice and then sent out another one,” Boyd said.
Tenants on notice — or not?
It’s quiet at the Oregon Motel 8 and RV Park on Wednesday. While most residents keep to themselves, Fuller feels it’s always had the potential to be a community in and of itself.
She walked the line of campers, knocking on doors to see how they were going to move forward after receiving the notices. Many have found solace at the park after retirement or while living on disability.
Samantha and her fiance have found solace at the park, too, especially after 2020.
She said she was illegally evicted from a place in town last April. Fuller is disabled and has bipolar disorder and suffers from depression. She draws income from her disability.
Fuller had saved enough money from her stimulus check to buy an RV before she and her fiance moved to the RV park. Her sister’s family lives nearby in the motel.
Due to the notice from the owners of the motel and RV park, Fuller and her fiance believe they could have to return to living in their van in the Walmart parking lot for a time, just until they can find a safe place to live. She did the same thing at one point in 2017.
Samantha and her fiance had also wanted to start a family of their own before she got the eviction notice on Monday. Now, that whole process is uncertain, too, while they search for another place to live.
Fuller was given the first eviction notice by Patel on Monday. She said it stated that Klamath County would be taking over the property on March 26, and that she had 30 days notice to leave the property.
Other tenants were given notices that gave them 60 days notice, and many of them had lived at the RV park for more than a year.
“Some people have left already … there are other people who don’t know what to do,” Fuller said.
Samantha said that on March 16, Patel gave out another notice dated March 15, which said to disregard the previous eviction notice. It was her perception that the county would be taking ownership of the property on March 26.
“It’s backdated and says that it was delivered the same day but it wasn’t,” Samantha said. “It was delivered the next afternoon. You could ask anybody in the park and they’d tell you that he came around two days in a row.
“We don’t know whether the disregard was him taking away our 30 days (notice) or if it was him telling us that he’s not going to sell.”
Other residents like Randy Lueker and his mother, Monica Lueker, have lived at the RV park for several years and are understanding of the notice, even if he is unsure what it means. Randy received the first notice from Patel on Monday and the second one disregarding it a day later.
Randy Lueker said he was told by the owner, “‘I hate to do it.
“So I told my mom, ‘We’ve got to find some place.’”
Randy’s border collie, Gus, wriggled with excitement on the lawn near the RV stall he’s rented for eight years on Friday morning.
Lueker said he’s known Patel as long as he’s rented an RV stall at the park and believes he’s been a good landlord.
Randy said he plans to ask the county about their plans for the property once they take ownership, but he appears calm otherwise about the notices.
Lueker believes he won’t need to leave and has been directed to talk with Klamath County about next steps, even as many other residents have left or are leaving the park.
“If they (Klamath County) say go, then I go,” Randy said.
What is Project Turnkey?
Klamath County is one of multiple counties in Oregon to be awarded a federal grant to help fill the housing gap for fire victims, for those who need to quarantine from COVID-19, and eventually for infrastructure for rehabilitating those who have been incarcerated.
The development, known as Project Turnkey, is taking place in Ashland and Medford as well. The project was organized by the Oregon Legislature last summer, according to DeGroot.
The state distributed $65 million to the Oregon Community Foundation, splitting it into two funding pots of $30 million and $35 million to be distributed to governments or other entities to create housing.
“Oregon has a housing crisis and a growing homeless population, and this was created to address that,” DeGroot said.
“I went out looking for hotels that were reasonably priced and sized,” he added.
“We were lucky that this was available because there really wasn’t anything else.”
He said the property was not for sale when he first inquired about the lots, but his perception was that the owners were already leaning toward putting it up for sale.
DeGroot could not confirm that March 26 is the date of official county ownership.
When asked about those who are current tenants of the park and motel, DeGroot said he wasn’t aware that they lived at the park and thought those at the motel were also passing through.
“As I understand it, there’s nobody there who’s made that their permanent home,” DeGroot said.
When it was brought to DeGroot’s attention that there are tenants living there long-term, he emphasized that the goal of Project Turnkey is to create adequate housing.
“There are other RV parks within the community and I don’t know what the vacancy rates are in those but I’m sure that we can probably put together contact information for those other RV parks,” DeGroot said.
“We definitely would want to try to assist folks in locating those alternative sites. The hotel will be turned into transitional housing for folks to give them a hand up in trying to find permanent housing, being a stepping stone towards that. The RV park, we’re looking at … how to expand that capacity into there so we will end up creating additional housing out there as funding allows.”
DeGroot said he didn’t know how many residents were at the RV Park, if it was one or two residents or a dozen, but added, “relocating them into another RV park would be a priority.”
The perception for some residents of the park and motel is that they need to pack their bags, and some have no place to go.
Fuller has been watching as many of her neighbors have since left the RV park or are planning to, not knowing whether they could stay. Others who still remain, like she and her fiance, are doing so because they have nowhere else to go.
“Nobody here’s a vacationer, we live here,” Samantha said.
County working to finalize sale
DeGroot and Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris have both voted in favor of Project Turnkey, while Boyd has voted in dissent, but on other grounds than tenancy.
In the March 9 minutes of a board of commissioners meeting, Boyd said the intent of the grant is to aid displaced fire victims and COVID-19 patients and right now he doesn’t believe either are needed.
DeGroot countered Boyd in the meeting, and said the intent of the grant is for displaced persons, which would still apply to those who have been incarcerated or to veterans.
Boyd also questioned why the county would pay full price for the motel knowing it needed $250,000 in repairs.
Boyd has consistently expressed dissent on the project.
“I’m still against buying this hotel,” Boyd said at the meeting. “I think it’s going against the original project. The intent was supposed to be for people displaced by fire. In my opinion, that has never been the intent of Klamath County, to be frank. It’s always been to be used as relocation or for transitional housing or for quarantining citizens of Klamath County. We don’t have people displaced by fire today that I know of and I think we should be looking at what the original intent of the money given to the Oregon Community Foundation by the state government, and so I want to make sure people know I am not in support of buying this hotel.”
Boyd said earlier this week he had just learned as well that there are long-term tenants at the RV park. He also was not aware of when the property would be officially under the county’s ownership.
“If the county’s going to be the owner, the board of commissioners should know that (date),” Boyd said.
Boyd said county commissioners had never officially discussed contents of the eviction notice sent out by Patel.
“It would not be my desire to make anyone homeless,” Boyd said.