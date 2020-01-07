Good news for beauty lovers, the Klamath Falls Ulta store has an opening date.
The cosmetics and skincare store is set to open Friday, Feb. 7, according to Ulta Beauty Public Relations Manager Amy Clabots.
Ulta Beauty is a chain of beauty supply stores that carries a wide variety of brands of makeup, skincare, bath and body products and beauty tools, from drugstore brands to high-end products.
The store is at 2870 S. Sixth St., in the Jefferson Square shopping center. Dickerhoof properties, a Corvallis-based developer, owns Jefferson Square and has recently renovated spaces for Ulta Beauty, Natural Grocers, Planet Fitness and T.J. Maxx.
Natural Grocers is set to open on Wednesday, Jan 15, making Ulta Beauty the last of the four retail spaces to open.