Intertool LLC will make Klamath Falls the site of its first expansion into the United States.
The tool distributor, based in Ukraine, recently purchased the Parr Lumber building on Spring Street in downtown Klamath Falls and will use the facility as a warehouse and distribution center.
Intertool is one of the largest tool distributors in the European Union, according to Klamath County Economic Development Agency, or KCEDA. Based on figures collected by KCEDA, the company plans to hire 10-20 local employees as it ramps up to full production.
Intertool LLC was founded to expand the brand in the United States, as well as other countries in the Americas. The company's founders include 2014 Henley High graduate Matthew Morawiec and Ukrainian Vsevolod Vlasov. They met while at Oregon State University, where they both graduated in 2018.
KCEDA said they began work with the company in early 2020 to find possible locations for the distribution center..
Morawiec said the company considered many options before choosing Klamath Falls.
"This was a very thorough process where in the end, we knew Klamath County was the next best place for us to be," he said.
KCEDA CEO Randy Cox said the Parr Building is a good location for a new business hoping to expand in the western United States. He said it will also improve the downtown business environment.
"Having them occupy this space creates an asset which will really add to the health of our downtown economy," he said.
The company expects to be fully operational by April, according to KCEDA.