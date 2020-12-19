A heartfelt thanks to the community for supporting the Friends of the Children 2020 Virtual Ugly Sweater Run, our 7th Ugly Sweater event. Just as our program youth exhibit relentless perseverance, dozens of sweater-loving Friends fans didn’t let COVID keep them from this festive holiday tradition. They dragged 2020 to the finish line in style!
We so appreciate our event sponsors Klamath Falls Subaru and Klamath Falls Honda (title sponsors), People’s Bank (bib sponsor) and Klamath Spine, Rehab & Sports Centre (selfie sponsor); our media sponsors Herald & News, KOTI, Wynne Broadcasting and KLAD; and our prize donors GNC, TMK Creamery, Harbor Isles Tennis & Fitness, Caliber Home Loans, Sherms Thunderbird and several anonymous individuals (you know who you are).
A special thanks to committee members from WA Fed Bank and Caliber Home Loans and to the Friends of the Children board members and staff who make our work possible.
To all who participated (and anyone we inadvertently missed here), your support for the amazing kids in our program is appreciated beyond what words can express.
— Friends of the Children