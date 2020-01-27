Two suspected methamphetamine suppliers were arrested Saturday night while transporting approximately 8 pounds of methamphetamine into Klamath Falls, according to a Klamath Falls Police Department news release.
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and Oregon State Police conducted a traffic stop on Merrill Pit Road near Highway 39. A search warrant was served on the vehicle and its two occupants.
Approximately 8 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the traffic stop, both suspects were lodged in the Klamath County Jail. BINET and the DEA served a search warrant on the suspects’ apartment on Broad Street in Klamath Falls and additional smaller amounts of methamphetamine were seized, along with many other items of evidence pertaining to large scale methamphetamine distribution in Klamath Falls.
The driver of the vehicle, Tracy Witcraft, 50, and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the vehicle, Ronald Collman, 51, were lodged in the Klamath County Jail on commercial drug charges including felony possession and distribution of methamphetamine. Witcraft and Collman are both being held on $500,000 bail.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team is comprised of detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Oregon State Police, and Klamath County Sheriff’s Office. BINET operates out of the Klamath Falls Police Department and works closely with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Klamath County Parole and Probation, and DHS Child Welfare.
Anyone with information regarding the illegal distribution of drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 541-883-5334.