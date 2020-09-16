Two new fire starts near the Two Four Two Fire have worried firefighters as gusty winds descended on the valley Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the Cattle Fire was detected east of the Two Four Two Fire in the Pine Ridge Estates. It burned in grass and grew to five acres.
The second start, named the Dam Fire, was off Twin Rivers Road. That fire grew to 2.25 acres.
Multiple engines were pulled from the Two Four Two Fire line to assist Chiloquin Fire Department and local resources with these new fires. Crews will continue mop up operations and patrol both of these fires today. Both fires are under investigation.
Highway 97 will have areas of traffic control points so crews can fell hazard trees. The highway will remain open during this work.