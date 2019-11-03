CHILOQUIN — The month-long Mask Mania Show at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin was concluded by a gala awards party on Sunday, Oct. 27.
The winners were:
Public vote awards overall fan favorite: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls
Ripped from history/culture award: Nicki Lee Meade of Springfield
Pulled from nature and upcycled award: Heather Smith of Ferndale, Calif.
Glam award: Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.
Party mask award Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.
Heebie/jeebie award: Debbie Beckman of Klamath Falls
Laugh out loud award: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls
Really? is that a mask award: Chris Hellner of Klamath Falls
Ross Ragland Theater award: Heidi Kester of Klamath Falls
Eye of the beholder award: Josiah Biddlecome of Chiloquin
Most praised in comments award: Holly Garbutt of Ferndale, Calif.
Out of state award: Evelyn Wallace of Bokeelia, Fla.
Out of county award: Nicki Lee Meade of Springfield
Aspell family favorite award: Hal Johnson of Chiloquin
Chiloquin Visions in Progress board favorite: Karyl Gudge of Chiloquin
Chiloquin Mayor’s award: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls
Fantasy story tale award: Eve Thompson of Chiloquin
Guinea pig award: Jen Rudeen of Chiloquin
Obsessive/compulsive award: Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.