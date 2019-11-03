Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

CHILOQUIN — The month-long Mask Mania Show at Two Rivers Art Gallery in Chiloquin was concluded by a gala awards party on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The winners were:

Public vote awards overall fan favorite: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls

Ripped from history/culture award: Nicki Lee Meade of Springfield

Pulled from nature and upcycled award: Heather Smith of Ferndale, Calif.

Glam award: Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.

Party mask award Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.

Heebie/jeebie award: Debbie Beckman of Klamath Falls

Laugh out loud award: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls

Really? is that a mask award: Chris Hellner of Klamath Falls

Ross Ragland Theater award: Heidi Kester of Klamath Falls

Eye of the beholder award: Josiah Biddlecome of Chiloquin

Most praised in comments award: Holly Garbutt of Ferndale, Calif.

Out of state award: Evelyn Wallace of Bokeelia, Fla.

Out of county award: Nicki Lee Meade of Springfield

Aspell family favorite award: Hal Johnson of Chiloquin

Chiloquin Visions in Progress board favorite: Karyl Gudge of Chiloquin

Chiloquin Mayor’s award: Humberto Orea of Klamath Falls

Fantasy story tale award: Eve Thompson of Chiloquin

Guinea pig award: Jen Rudeen of Chiloquin

Obsessive/compulsive award: Valerie Hacking of Sacramento, Calif.

