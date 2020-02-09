Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop wants to thank our local Klamath County for the grant awards given to us through these last four years. We are so grateful!
They have been instrumental to our business being a success. Cultural Coalition, who makes the process doable for us volunteers who don’t have Grant Writers, and Tourism for all their help in marketing through the printing of rack cards to distribute; our own and 30 Mile Club’s, the marketing ads we have in local magazines such as Basin Life (online with six radio stations) and Crater Lake’s Backyard, pamphlets by Discover Klamath as well as a wonderful tourism magazine in La Pine called “Explore Oregon’s ‘other’ Crater!”
Each year we are able to increase our areas to reach inside of our county and more to outside areas. The marketing that we are doing is giving increase to our sales of beautiful and unique artworks from 95 local Artists that live in our county, showing them in over 3,000 square feet as displays for purchase.
As an all-volunteer and non-profit organization, Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop are very grateful.
We also want to thank our many return customers, our volunteers, all our local residents in the county, and tourists for buying and encouraging our artist’s artworks.