Two more new faces have joined the Herald and News newsroom.
The first is Joe Siess, who will work as a staff reporter.
Siess is from Overland Park, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City. He was born in Independence, Missouri, where the Oregon Trail begins. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 2013 with a degree in history.
After graduating, Siess moved to Buenos Aires, Argentina, where he did many things but nothing in particular. After a couple years in South America, he eventually came back to the United States, went to the University of Missouri School of Journalism and graduated with a master’s degree in 2019.
Siess started his reporting career in Eastern Oregon at the Malheur Enterprise newspaper in Vale, where he learned how important factual, fearless accountability journalism is to local communities.
Alexandra Feller will intern in the newsroom this summer, as part of the University of Oregon’s Snowden Internship program.
Feller is from Visalia, Calif., and moved to McMinnville to attend Linfield University.
She graduated this spring with a degree in journalism and a minor in environmental studies.
While at Linfield, she worked for her school newspaper, The Linfield Review, as a staff writer, photographer, and most recently as editor-in-chief. Her work has been featured in The Valley Voice, a local newspaper in Visalia and in the Linfield University magazine.
Feller comes to the newsroom via the Charles Snowden Excellence in Journalism Program, which offers internships with local newspapers in Oregon. She said she looks forward to reporting this summer and is eager to get to know Klamath Falls. Feller enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring nature through her writing.