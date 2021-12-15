There are two director position vacancies for the Bonanza-Langell Valley Vector Control District effective in January 2022.

To be eligible, applicants must be a registered voter in Klamath County and reside within the boundaries of the District. Applications are available online at the Klamath County Commissioners website.

On top of page, click on "government." On right hand column click on "special districts vacancies" and applications. For more information, call Linda at 541-281-3772.

