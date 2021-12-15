Two positions open in vector control district Dec 15, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There are two director position vacancies for the Bonanza-Langell Valley Vector Control District effective in January 2022.To be eligible, applicants must be a registered voter in Klamath County and reside within the boundaries of the District. Applications are available online at the Klamath County Commissioners website. On top of page, click on "government." On right hand column click on "special districts vacancies" and applications. For more information, call Linda at 541-281-3772. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vacancy District Politics Public Authority Director Klamath County Click Applicant Application Vector Tweets by HeraldandNews Trending Klamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minors One farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solution Parks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson Park VFW celebrates hero's 100th birthday Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Aggie Sports Breaking News Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Video Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Bears Updated Dec 14, 2021 Check out some of the top performances from the Green Bay Packers' 45-30 victory over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. 1:29 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams Updated Dec 12, 2021 Watch now: 5 standout performances in the Packers' victory over the Rams 1:29Updated Dec 12, 2021 41:20 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams Updated Dec 13, 2021 Watch now: Packers players discuss victory over Rams 41:20Updated Dec 13, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 Nov. 23 Klamath County Commissioners meeting: Boyd resignation Nov 23, 2021 0:14 featured Veterans Day Flyover Nov 11, 2021 featured Veterans Day Flyover 0:14 Nov 11, 2021 0:11 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Rogue Pack wolves: October 2021 0:11 Oct 25, 2021 1:07 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp Jul 28, 2021 Governor Brown visits Bly Fire camp 1:07 Jul 28, 2021 MaxRead Businesses Klamath-Spine-Rehab Premier Care Dental EcoSolar and Electric Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKlamath Falls man who tortured victims, mutilated dog is convicted; still faces additional chargesWoman accused of killing man near Sprague RiverKlamath Falls man sentenced to nearly 40 years for sexually abusing minorsOne farm, many benefits: How ag land can be part of basin water solutionKlamath Falls school district accused of reducing instruction time for students with autismParks board, public in favor of renaming Kit Carson ParkVFW celebrates hero's 100th birthdayOregon lawmakers to address illegal pot boom, Klamath droughtAllen, JasonSignatures should put 'Greater Idaho' issue on May ballot in Klamath County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Will your holiday spending habits change this year? You voted: Prices are up, I'll spend more Times are tough, I'll spend less Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives