WILSONVILLE - An employee at Oregon Institute of Technology’s (Oregon Tech) Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville and at the Klamath Falls campus have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Due to social distancing measures already in place, including many employees working from home, the employee has not been on campus since March 13, and is quarantined at their home. The Klamath Falls employee has also quarantined, doing so since March 9.
Oregon Tech will be working with Clackamas County Public Health officials to assist the county in its standard case investigation processes. Clackamas County will lead the follow-up process.
“Our thoughts and support are with the employee who has contracted the virus,” said Oregon Tech President, Dr. Nagi Naganathan. “We will continue to be vigilant about the safety precautions that we have in place for any employees who remain on campus.”
Oregon Tech’s Integrated Student Health Center (ISHC) continues to offer both medical and behavioral health support services to students and will be collaborating closely with Clackamas County Public Health on the investigation.
Additional information on Oregon Tech’s COVID-19 response is available at www.oit.edu/coronavirus.