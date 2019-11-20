Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
police

Two men were found dead, and one injured at the scene of a reported shooting early Wednesday morning.

Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch regarding a shooting at Fairview Park on Worden Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.

Upon arrival, two individual males were pronounced deceased and one male was injured with non life-threatening injuries. He is stable and at a medical facility. The Major Crime Team was activated with Klamath Falls Police Department taking lead. The investigation is on-going.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

