Two men were found dead, and one injured at the scene of a reported shooting early Wednesday morning.
Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch regarding a shooting at Fairview Park on Worden Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a news release from Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello.
Upon arrival, two individual males were pronounced deceased and one male was injured with non life-threatening injuries. He is stable and at a medical facility. The Major Crime Team was activated with Klamath Falls Police Department taking lead. The investigation is on-going.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.