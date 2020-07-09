Klamath County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Geoffrey Craig Seymour II and Dillon Eugene Oden on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a shooting last week at an Eagle Ridge Road campsite.
According to a KCSO press release, Seymour shot at a woman he did not know who was sleeping in her car.
“This attack was unprovoked and the victim sustained minor injuries from broken glass as well as from a round that grazed the back of her neck,” stated the news release.
Both Oden and Seymour are not allowed to own guns.
Both men are being held in the Klamath County Jail. Seymour is facing charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, point a firearm at another and parole violation. Oden is charged with felon in possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence and parole violation.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.