Police arrested two southern Oregon men Wednesday after receiving tips they allegedly downloaded child pornography.
The men face charges of encouraging sexual abuse of a minor and one of the men faces a charge of encouraging sexual assault of an animal, according to police.
Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team (SOCET) joint inter-agency task force and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office raided a home in Eagle Point and arrested Kaleb Scott Hanson, 22.
Oregon police said they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that someone had uploaded child porn images at the residence. Hanson has been charged with two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse, and six counts of encouraging sexual assault of an animal. He was booked into Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bail.
U.S. Marshals also arrested Nickolas James Parnell, 32 of Central Point, on Wednesday for 15 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He is currently on probation for a previous child pornography conviction in Idaho, according to police.
Police also received a tip from NCMEC. Cops seized digital devices via raids on the two men’s homes. Parnell was also booked into the Jackson jail on $250,000 bail.
The SOCET task includes state, local and federal agencies. The two men will be prosecuted in Jackson County. Police say their cases are not connected.