Two of Lake County’s long-tenured administrators will retire at the end of the current school year, leaving multiple school districts needing to replace superintendents by July.
David Kerr, the North Lake School District superintendent in Silver Lake, and Will Cahill, Lake County School District 7 superintendent in Lakeview; both recently announced their intentions to retire by the end of June during respective school board of directors meetings.
Kerr, who also serves as North Lake School principal, announced his decision to retire at a Tuesday, Nov. 12 board meeting, intending to stay in his current position through June 30. Kerr has spent the past seven years in his current role. North Lake School was built in 1911, serving students from Christmas Valley, Silver Lake and Fort Rock. He has spent 43 years working in education in various roles as a teacher and administrator.
Cahill was appointed to LCSD7 superintendent in 2015, after previously serving as principal for A.D. Hay, Fremont, and Union Elementary Schools. LCSD7 encompasses all public schools in the Lakeview area, including Lakeview High School. A Lakeview High School graduate, Cahill has spent 40 years working in education. During his retirement announcement in early January, Cahill declared to the LCSD7 Board of Directors of his intention to remain connected to the district, offering his services as a substitute teacher.