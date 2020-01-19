Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Two Klamath Falls residents currently attending Whitworth University have earned Provost Honor Roll status for the Fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.

Andrea Brandsness and Joel Zoolkoski have both been named to the Whitworth Honor Roll. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Whitworth University, located in Spokane, Wash., is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university has an active enrollment of more than 3,000 students, and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

