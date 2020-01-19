Two Klamath Falls residents currently attending Whitworth University have earned Provost Honor Roll status for the Fall 2019 semester, according to a news release.
Andrea Brandsness and Joel Zoolkoski have both been named to the Whitworth Honor Roll. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.
Whitworth University, located in Spokane, Wash., is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church. The university has an active enrollment of more than 3,000 students, and offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.