Two Klamath Falls men were arrested Monday in connection with a Friday night shooting on Shasta Way.
Derek Derry, 34, and Cody Dupont, 36, allegedly left the scene, a trailer park at the 3300 block of Shasta Way, before Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies got there. KCSO received a report of shots fired around midnight on Friday.
According to KCSO, no one was injured. Deputies arrested Derry and Dupont after reviewing video and talking to witnesses. Deputies also recovered the gun they believe was used.
Derry is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.
Dupont is in jail for charges of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering, menacing and parole violation.