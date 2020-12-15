Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Two Klamath Falls men were arrested Monday in connection with a Friday night shooting on Shasta Way.

Derek Derry, 34, and Cody Dupont, 36, allegedly left scene, a trailer park at the 3300 block of Shasta Way, before Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies got there. KCSO received a report of shots fired around midnight on Friday.

According to KCSO, no one was injured. Deputies arrested Derry and Dupont after reviewing video and talking to witnesses. Deputies also recovered the gun they believe was used.

Derry is being held in the Klamath County Jail on charges of attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another.

Dupont in in jail for charges of unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, recklessly endangering, menacing and parole violation.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

