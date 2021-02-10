Klamath Falls City Schools will have a new superintendent this July 1, and Monday night the board and a group of consultants narrowed the search to two finalists, which include the Klamath County School District secondary curriculum director Jeff Bullock.
Paul Hillyer, superintendent of city schools for the past 11 years, announced his pending retirement last August. The board hired outside consultants Hazard, Young, & Associates to help narrow the search.
Bullock has served as the secondary curriculum director for KCSD since 2004 and was principal at Klamath Union High School for nine years. He also served as assistant principal of curriculum at KU for nine years.
While at KU, Bullock worked with Klamath Community College to create the advanced diploma fifth-year program and developed the first KU/Oregon Tech partnership that put KU seniors on the Oregon Tech campus, according to a news release.
Bullock is a graduate of Robert D. Clark Honors College at the University of Oregon He earned his master’s in Teaching from Pacific University. He said he was grateful for the opportunity to be considered for the position.
“With 19 years of experience in the Klamath Basin, I know our students, families and community well. The city schools face an immediate need to re-engage students after a year of COVID restricts,” Bullock said in a news release. “I am excited to work with the staff and administrative team to reignite the excitement and success this district is known for.”
Keith Brown, a retired superintendent of the Taylor Independent School District in Taylor, Texas, is the other finalist for the position. Brown recently retired, telling the Taylor Press of plans to complete his doctoral program. He held the position since 2017.
Brown currently serves as president of KB Consulting, a private firm specializing in primary/secondary education, school district operations, as well as school law and finance.
Brown obtained his bachelor’s degree from Mid America Nazarene College in Olathe, Kansas. He holds a master’s from Texas A&M University-Commerce, and is a doctoral candidate finalizing his dissertation.
He has served as an administrator since 1994 and served as a superintendent for 16 years. Prior to becoming a superintendent he also served as the athletic director and principal at Rivercrest High School in Bogata, Texas.
In 2013, Brown was named the Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year and was recognized for the accolade on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives in 2015, according to an editorial published by The (Texas) Bay City Tribune.
During his tenure at Taylor Independent School District, Brown said he increased the general fund balance by almost $2 million, implemented programs that improved the district’s academic ranking, and lead the expansion of the Career and Technical Education program to include more than 1,100 students, as well as a new partnership with Peterbilt to start a diesel mechanics program in 2020.
“I am both honored and humbled to be one of the top two candidates for the Klamath Falls City Schools Superintendent position,” Brown said in a news release. “I am excited to visit the schools, meet students and staff, interview with the board, and spend time getting to know the community.”
The public will have an opportunity to meet Bullock and Brown virtually via public forums at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Feb. 18.
Both candidates will also meet in-person with district staff and community leaders on Feb. 17 and 18.
To join the public virtual meet and greet on Feb. 18, individuals can find the link on the front page of the school website at www.kfalls.k12.or.us.
Both candidates will participate in second-round interviews with the Board of Education on Feb. 19. The announcement of the new superintendent will be made on March 8.