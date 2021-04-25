Two people died Friday night and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash south of Klamath Falls.
Jason Carl Anderson, 49, and Garrett Carl Anderson 21, were pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Spring Lake Road, south of Klamath Falls.
The Anderson's vehicle crashed into a second vehicle, according to police. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center, Klamath Falls, for injuries. Two passengers in the second vehicle were uninjured.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but speed is believed to be a factor, according to the sheriff's office.
