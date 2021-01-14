Klamath Falls Police found two people dead on Wednesday in what may have been a murder-suicide.
Officers found Sonia Stanley, 41, and Richard Bellm, 53, dead of gunshot wounds in their home at 101 Lincoln Street in Klamath Falls. According to investigators, it is believed that Stanley was shot and killed and that Bellm shot and killed himself.
The couple had been married for 18 years, according to police, and detectives said they had a history of domestic violence. Alcohol is also believed to be involved.
Officers responded to the home after a family member had checked on the occupants and found them dead. The scene showed signs of a disturbance, according to Klamath Falls police, and detectives started an investigation.
The Oregon State Police Crime Lab arrived Thursday to assist and Oregon State Police supplied a reconstructionist to diagram the crime scene.
This incident is still under investigation. If you have information, contact Detective LaBeads Yahwhee at 541-883-5336 or call the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.