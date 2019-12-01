Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch dismissed the cases against Shawn Brockett and Sonny Dey for their involvement in a drive-by shooting in November.
The shooter, Randall Holmes is still facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly fired nine shots while fleeing a confrontation, striking Jack Geenelsh four times, around 1:24 a.m. on Nov. 19.
Brockett was driving the car the men drove away in, and Dey was facing charges for allegedly aiding and abetting Holmes.
Both cases were dismissed without prejudice on Nov. 21.
Holmes’ next hearing date is Feb. 10. Holmes is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail.