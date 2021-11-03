Two calves were killed in the Bly area of Klamath County in recent days, one of which is the first confirmed wolf kill in that area.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said both deaths were investigated on Sunday, Oct. 31 with one determined as being caused by a wolf or wolves while another remains unconfirmed.
One Bly-area kill was reported by a ranch manager who found a dead 530-pound calf in a 110-acre private-land grass pasture the morning of Oct. 31. It was estimated the calf died about 36 hours prior to the investigation. According to the report done by ODFW, “extensive feeding was observed” on the carcass.
Based on physical evidence, ODFW reported that there was “clear evidence of a predator attack. The location and severity of the injuries are similar to injuries observed in calves attacked by wolves. GPS location data places a radio collared wolf within 700 yards of the calf around the estimated time of death.”
In February, ODFW designated a new “area of known wolf activity” in portions of Klamath, Lake and Deschutes counties. The wolf known as LAS13M is believed to be the cause of the confirmed kill from Oct. 31. That moniker refers to a male wolf that left the Lassen Pack in California in late 2020 and is believed to be traveling alone.
A prior was reported Oct. 29, which could not be confirmed as caused by wolves.
According to the ODFW report, that morning a ranch manager found a dead 7-month-old, 400-pound calf in a small private land pasture. It was estimated the calf died about five days before the investigation. Physical evidence and summary of findings reported that a “pre-mortem injury to the throat is consistent with predation injuries on calves, but the area lacked diagnostic bite marks in the hide confirming predator species.”
There were no bite scrapes found in the hide, including near the elbows, which is a common attack point for wolves.
“Because the majority of hide and tissue from the hindquarters, a common attack point for wolves, was missing, the determination is possible/unknown,” the report said.