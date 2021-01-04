Two brothers are dead, one in a suspicious manner and the other of self-inflicted wounds.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s office released few details on what transpired.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 24, Klamath County deputies found the body of Troy Allen Gordon, 54, of Bonanza, in the 7000 block of Bly Mountain Cutoff Road. Deputies began investigating what they called a “suspicious death,” according to the sheriff’s office.
On Dec. 30, the Oregon Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.
While they were conducting an investigation into Troy Gordon’s death, deputies interviewed the victim’s brother, John Bartlett Gordon Jr., 56, of Bonanza.
John Gordon was later found in the Bonanza area with self-inflicted injuries. He died of those injuries on Dec. 28.
No further investigation is anticipated into the death of either man, according to the sheriff’s office.