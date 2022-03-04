The following story is part of a Herald and News series called “Project Klamath,” focused on solutions to the Klamath Basin water crisis in light of climate change. The project has been supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Environmental Solutions Initiative and is available now, in its entirety, online at projectklamath.heraldandnews.com. This is the final print installment of the series.
Picture the Klamath Basin in March, as the summer of 2050 looms on the horizon. It’s been a warm, dry winter. Only specks of white remain on the mountaintops, streams languish with no snowmelt to surge their riffles and forests and grasslands already thirst for moisture. What will the experience of drought in the basin feel like if we do nothing to change the way we manage it? And what could it look like if the watershed’s stakeholders right the ship?
Plucked from a slew of possible futures, below are two scenarios the Klamath and its communities could face by the mid-21st Century. Though speculative, they are based on the impacts associated with a specific degree of warming determined by climate and economic modelers.
Representative Concentration Pathways, or RCPs, are socioeconomic models that describe four different trajectories of carbon emissions, each resulting in a specific average global temperature increase by the end of this century. Researchers can then use those trajectories to model the behavior of the atmosphere, assessing future local impacts like extreme heat, fire danger, snowfall and more.
Both of these scenarios exist within RCP 4.5, which projects a global average temperature increase of about 3.24˚F by the end of this century relative to the period between 1986 and 2005 (for comparison, the Klamath Basin has already warmed by about 1˚F since the mid-20th century). For this to occur, global carbon emissions must peak by around 2040 and decline rapidly over the following 30 years to half of what they were in 2000.
Climate modelers consider RCP 4.5 a middle-of-the-road pathway. It emits more carbon and results in worse impacts than the best-case-scenario model that has become the goal for the 2015 Paris Agreement, but it’s not as catastrophic (or even as unlikely) as RCP 8.5, the worst-case pathway that more than doubles the increase in global temperatures by 2100.
For that to occur, humans would have to continue increasing fossil fuel use and emissions, despite market forces driving down the price of renewable energy even in the absence of robust climate policies.
In the Klamath Basin, future impacts based on RCP 4.5 and 8.5 only differ toward the end of this century, with the latter being more intense. For the purposes of imagining the Klamath Basin in 2050, both scenarios result in roughly the same outcome because previous emissions will have already locked in a certain level of warming by then.
In both of these futures, the annual average temperature of the basin will be 51.9˚F, nearly 4˚ warmer than it was in 2000. Each summer, the atmosphere will draw nearly an inch more water from plants than it used to, requiring that much more precipitation to replace it. Soils are 7% drier, and three fewer inches on average of snow-water equivalent are available to make it into streams and lakes by April 1. The average number of “extreme” fire danger days has increased by five each fire season because wildlands have become so parched.
But this isn’t a doomsday scenario — or at least it doesn’t have to be. The sparsely populated Klamath Basin can’t single-handedly reverse global emissions trends, but it can control how it responds to their related impacts.
The final words of "Project Klamath" deviate from what one may traditionally consider "journalism," though they are rooted in the experiences and imaginations of those who live here. They describe two potential ways the Klamath Basin could respond to a not-so-exceptional drought 28 years into the future.
In “The Lone Farmer," the last independent producer in the Klamath Project grapples with whether to sell his land to a multinational corporation, which has bought up all irrigation lands in the basin and accumulated enough lobbying power to quash efforts to revive native species.
In "Lodgepole and Ponderosa," the basin's youth are hard at work restoring forests, streams and wetlands, while farmers and ranchers are empowered to ebb and flow their operations with drought cycles. The Klamath has freed itself from the broader systems that once inhibited its sustainability.
