The Klamath Falls Police Department arrested three convicted felons on Sunday that they believe were involved in two recent shootings.
Jonathan Mitchell Tune, 34, and Mekala Jade Rawlings, 27, both of Klamath Falls, were charged with attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering and more.
Benjamin Christopher Sorenson, 40, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possession and intent to distribute meth, fentanyl and marijuana extract.
According to police, on Sunday, Feb. 6, KFPD served a search warrant on a residence in the 5500 block of Gatewood Drive. The operation was a part of an investigation into a Jan. 22 drive-by shooting and another shooting that occurred Feb. 1 in the city. No one was harmed in either incident, however police believe “there appeared to be intent to cause serious physical injury or death.”
Officers said they developed probable cause that “occupants of the residence were involved in the theft of firearms and the unlawful transfer of firearms to convicted felons, who are well known to the law enforcement community to commit violent crimes.” Investigators also suspected residents were involved in the Feb. 1 shooting in which a man was chased in his vehicle and shot at multiple times.
According to police, while searching the residence, officers found several firearms, including an AR-15, three semi-automatic pistols and multiple loaded magazines. Officers also recovered dealer amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as an operable butane honey oil lab, commonly referred to as a BHO lab.
If anyone has any further information regarding the above crimes, contact the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the department tip line at 541-883-5334.