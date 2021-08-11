Two Klamath Falls residents were attested in the last week, accused of stealing at least five vehicles — and maybe more — in 2021.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Mekala Jade Rawlins on Aug. 4 and Tylor Christopher McMahan on Aug. on charges regarding five cases of stolen vehicles and items stolen from vehicles dating back to January.
According to KCSO, deputies worked with officers from Klamath Falls Police Department and deputies from Lake County Sheriff’s Office and continue to investigate cases that the pair may have been involved in which may lead to additional charges in the future.