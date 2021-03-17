A Klamath Falls man and woman were arrested Wednesday after investigators with the Klamath County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Human Services said they received reports of a child being confined and mistreated in a home.
Lori Darlene Meeks, 52, and Matthew Scott Oakley, 31, were not the child's parents, according to KCSO, but have been caring for the child since 2016.
The child was removed from the home and placed protective custody, along with another child living there.
Meeks and Oakley were arrested for charges of criminal mistreatment and child neglect. They are being held in the Klamath County Jail.