NBC5 in Medford, NBC2 in Klamath Falls and AllCare Health have partnered to launch the “Love From Me to You” campaign, inviting children of all ages to draw pictures of hope and love for elderly community members of Southern Oregon and Northern California, according to a news release.
Local seniors will be encouraged to post the drawings on their windows, bulletin boards at retirement communities and nursing homes, as well as their home refrigerators. Parents are urged to take cell phone photos of their children’s drawings and send them to NBC5 at love@kobi5.com, to be featured on NBC5 News’ “Your Place @ 7 with Kristina Zagame” broadcast.
“We are very excited to partner with AllCare Health on this unique project,” said Bob Wise, vice president and general manager of NBC5 and NBC2. “It’s an exceptional opportunity for kids of all ages to spread a message of love and support directly to our senior population.”
“We are expecting that hundreds of these adorable drawings will be posted for many months communicating a special bond that reaches across generations,” said Dr. Kelley Burnett of AllCare Health.
AllCare Health is a physician-led healthcare organization based in Grants Pass, serving patients in Southern Oregon and Northern California.
For more information about “Love From Me to You” contact Bob Wise at 541-779-5555.