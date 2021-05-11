Summer concerts will return to Gino’s Sports Bar, beginning Wednesday night with the RiseUp TV concert tour.
Six bands, including headliner from Cave Junction, The Ghost Bomber, are touring through Nevada and California and filming a reality TV show that will air on Roku TV about “the ups and downs of tour life and surviving as a touring musician during a pandemic,” according to a press release.
Gino’s was chosen as a stop on the tour because of its reputation for hosting live music and its outdoor facilities, which will expand into the parking lot for the concert.
“Gino’s is excited to host such a special event Klamath Falls rarely gets an opportunity to do,” stated the press release. “This is a big city production here locally.”
Doors open at Gino’s at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and shows begin at 7 p.m. Space is limited and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, according to the press release. People who attend might be on RiseUp TV when the episode airs. The concert is free for all ages.
Wednesday’s concert is the kickoff of Gino’s summer concert series, which will feature live music every Friday night beginning June 4 and go through August.