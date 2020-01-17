Not many people have their future life’s career predestined at an incredibly young age.
Tupper Ansel Blake is the exception.
As he tells in his new book, “Wind in My Face, Sun at My Side: Forty Years of Wildlife Photography and Conservation,” Ansel and Betty Blake were celebrating the arrival Tupper, their newly adopted child, with friends at their horse ranch in the hill country of south Texas.
“Milling in the shade of giant oak trees with the smell of sun-warmed lupine wafting in the air, they shared cocktails in celebration while I lay asleep in my wooden bassinet,” Blake writes. “At the clang of a sweet-sounding bell, they all gathered around the crib to admire the newest Texan. Much to everyone’s horror, I lay there fast asleep with a 6-foot rattlesnake coiled next to me. I don’t know what happened next, but I do from the story – told at many a gathering – that my first wildlife encounter was at the ripe old age of five weeks.”
“And,” he laughs, “I’ve been chasing wildlife ever since.”
A life’s gallery
The 67-year-old Blake tells many stories in “Wind in My Face,” but the focus of his coffee table-sized book are its 310 photos, most of them full page color images. Most are photos he’s taken over his illustrious career as a much-honored professional wildlife photographer. Most images, naturally, feature wildlife, but others show several field guides varieties of birds, waterfowl, sea mammals along with scenes of beautiful places.
As Blake explains, his other books – “Wild California,” “Tracks in the Sky,” “Two Eagles/Dos Agulas,” “Mandeville Island” and “Balancing Water: Restoring the Klamath Basin” – document wildlife and habitat. In contrast, “The essays in ‘Wind in My Face’ tell about things that happened to me in the field.”
In the book, cover many “things.” As an 11-year-old he raised kestrels that perched on his shoulder and rode on his bicycles’ handlebars until they could be released into the wild. He suffered physical and mental abuse from the man his adopted mother married after her husband died. Blake tells of finding substitute fathers through high school sports. Of partying and, less often, studying in college. Of serving as an Army tank platoon leader in war-torn South Korea.
Embrace each day
His stories describe a life that, despite early trials, has been impacted by the deaths of two very different, close high school friends. Both were killed serving in the Vietnam War, just days apart. As Blake tells, “I recall reflecting that both young men, so different in many ways – race, education, opportunities – now were sadly similar in the eyes of death. No careers, no war stories, no laughter, no tears. Though at the time of their deaths I didn’t know what I was going to do with my future, I determined it would not be for naught. I would embrace each day to live to the fullest, and be grateful for each morning I awakened.”
Blake also writes of lessons learned from legendary photographers – “Patience,” he says of photographing wildlife, “is not a virtue. It’s a necessity.”
He tells about years of “rush-rush” work as a magazine photographer and, after developing a reputation, earning multi-year contracts to photograph wildlife in often remote habitat. There’s humor in recalling lessons learned on how to determine if ponds have hungry alligators, of being mistaken as a covert CIA agent in Costa Rica near war-torn Nicaragua. He writes of adventures in the Alaskan and Canadian Arctic, of being in the mix of the spotted owl and condor controversies – and making discoveries that impacted and, in some cases, discounted some environmental theories.
A ‘duckaroo’
More recent life happenings include becoming a “duckaroo” at his Marsh Island Ranch, a 160-acre now-restored wetlands along the Oregon-California border near Dorris that’s been his home since 1989. It’s a place he regards as “the perfect place for me to grow old.” It’s also where “Mighty Mick,” a Jack Russell terrier “with an extra dose of beagle,” became his inseparable pal and “changed my life.” Since Mick’s death, Blake is typically accompanied by a newer canine companions, Tank.
Blake’s time with his 35mm camera ended a decade ago “when there was no longer a convenient way to develop Kodachrome 64” and conversion to digital photography, something “I didn’t want to learn … I have no interest in anything digital.”
He says his long months of travel on photographic journeys, which often involved hiking in backcountry areas toting 40-pound packs, are over because, “You can’t do that in your 70s.”
During his 40-plus years as a professional wildlife photographer, Blake’s images have appeared in such publications as Audubon, Defenders of Wildlife, National Geographic, National Wildlife, Newsweek, Time, Sports Illustrated, Sierra, Smithsonian, and more. His photos have been exhibited at many museums and galleries, including the National Museum of Natural History, Smithsonian Institution, California Academy of Natural Sciences, Oregon Historical Society and the United Nations in New York City.
Among honors Blake has received include the Ansel Adams Photography Award from the Sierra Club in 195, the California Conservancy Service Award in 1986, Distinguished Alumni Award from the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 1988, A. Starker Leopold Award from the California Waterfowl Association in 2012, and induction into the California Waterfowler’s Hall of Fame in 2017.
For Blake, “Wind in My Face Sun at My Side,” is his latest thrill. His wild life with wildlife has slowed, but the images – in his mind and on the pages of his book – remain vividly alive.