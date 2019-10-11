Conger Elementary music teacher Gretchen Harwood called her students together Thursday morning to sit down on the musically themed carpet so she could share a surprise.
“We are doing boomwhackers today!” Harwood said.
Joyful shrieks from the students filled the new music room, which was converted from a stage and storage area over the summer by Klamath Falls City Schools’ maintenance department.
After holding music classes in three other places not fully suited for the subject, a project concept to create a new space altogether was formed. The estimated $15,000 project to convert the space to a music room took place between April and June by a work crew from the city schools maintenance department and Bear Valley Construction.
Since Julie Bainbridge has served as principal at Conger, she’s seen music classes take place in three places – all either too small or not a good fit as far as acoustics are concerned.
“It was prime for better use,” Bainbridge said of the stage area.
Wayne Huggins, director of maintenance for city schools, said crews erected three walls, one of them a barrier to help insulate the classroom from sounds from the gymnasium.
A smart board was also installed in the room so Harwood could easily access technology to teach her students, as well as new lighting and electrical.
The conversion of the stage area into a music room is just one example of making better use of space for all of the district’s elementary schools, according to Huggins.
“All of the schools are running out of room, so we’re doing these adjustments to try to make use of the room we already have,” Huggins said.
With the conversion of the school’s stage into a classroom, larger theater performances like annual Christmas program will take place at the Mills Elementary auditorium.
“You don’t need a big stage like that to do theater with kids,” she added. “Kids can do theater anywhere.
“Most importantly of all, is that these kids have a place where they can get a really good quality instrumental music instruction,” Bainbridge said.
The converted classroom pairs nicely with new music curriculum implemented in Klamath Falls City Schools elementary schools this year.
Harwood’s students handed out the large and colorful drumstick-like boomwhackers to their classmates, and watching the notes on the projector, drummed along to their heart’s delight to the song “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”
The use of boomwhackers is just one example of the activity-driven curriculum, based on music literature.
“It’s active learning – they’re singing, they’re moving, they’re dancing,” Harwood said. “Instruments are in their hands a minimum of once a week.”
Students don’t always know that they are learning chords and music patterns as they drum the carpeted floor.
They just know they get to dance, sing, and have fun with music.
“The curriculum had not been updated for many, many years,” Bainbridge said. “This one is much more tuned in to students we’re teaching today.”
Harwood brings a background with the curriculum and an interest in instrumental education, especially of music from all over the world.
“It’s very, very hands-on,” Harwood said. “Those kids who have a hard time sitting, we’re doing, so … they’re usually involved.”
Harwood attended a world music drumming conference and likes to implement drumming in many forms into the class.
“It’s important for students to know that music comes from all over the world,” Harwood said. “It might not sound the same that we hear on the radio, but it’s important in different cultures.”
Harwood doesn’t mind her students making joyful noise in the new classroom, either, with numerous instruments at the ready for students to use, including a xylophone and ukuleles that just arrived. That’s exactly what the space is for.
“If it’s organized noise, it’s music,” she said.