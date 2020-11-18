Tulelake leaders broke ground on an expansion to the city’s veterans park on Wednesday morning, which Mayor Henry Ebinger called a “community collaboration.”
The project will expand the existing park all the way to the corner of Main Street and include a gazebo, sundial, interpretative panels and an archway featuring the seals of each branch of the military.
The archway will be one of the first things people will see as they turn down Main Street from Highway 139.
The project came out of a downtown revitalization plan city council started in 2016. The park expansion is one of the first things to come to fruition from that plan.
Ebinger said Tulelake’s heritage as a military community was central to the conception of the park.
“We're really proud that we can have this for our heritage and our children and grandchildren to see and appreciate and be reminded of the sacrifice that our veterans have done for us,” Ebinger said.
City Hall administrator Jenny Coelho emphasized the way the community came together. School children and teachers helped design park amenities and donations from various agencies like U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Rotary Club and local farms contributed to the project.
There will also add another restroom at the park and Ebinger hopes it will serve as a stop for travelers to stretch their legs and appreciate the area.
The park is largely funded through California Prop 68 grants. The Tulelake park was one of two projects chosen in Northern California in a recent round of state grant funding.
Coelho said they’re hoping the park will be finished in time for Veterans Day 2021.