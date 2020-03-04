Communities like Tulelake, Dorris, Malin and Merrill typically get a lot less attention than larger towns nearby, and it is not uncommon for residents there to feel overlooked or forgotten. Amy Frey grew up in Tulelake and has seen firsthand some of the obstacles facing people living in those particularly small, rural places — fewer healthy food options, fewer youth programs, and higher rates of addiction in adults. Frey founded the nonprofit Tiny Mighty Strong to help combat those issues. In its first year, TMS reached 311 youth across Malin, Merrill, Tulelake and Dorris. This year, Frey is hoping to increase those numbers.
Now in its second year, TMS provides enrichment classes, a summer camp series and community support programs with a mission: to change the world by empowering youth to live healthier lives through education. “Our communities and target population we serve are tiny, our service is mighty in impact and united we are strong,” Frey said of how she chose the Tiny Mighty Strong name.
After graduating from Tulelake High School in 2005, Frey earned degrees in kinesiology and business. She was living in Southern California and working in youth and community health programming when, in the summer of 2018, she traveled back to Tulelake to help her brother farm. Frey was struck by the lack of youth programs in the area. She had already founded the Tiny Mighty Strong brand in the Los Angeles area but had yet to develop programming for it. She made the decision to relocate TMS from LA to Tulelake, and by January of 2019, the nonprofit was fully incorporated in her hometown.
Perhaps even more impressive than the impact TMS has made in the communities it serves, is the fact that it has done so with no fiscal sponsor and without going into debt. Frey said she refuses to take out loans to keep the organization afloat, which means she spends a lot of time applying for grant after grant. Because TMS is still a “seed organization,” she said — meaning that it is less than five years old — there is a lot of federal funding and grants for which it does not yet qualify.
Fortunately, TMS has formed in-kind partnerships with the Oregon State University Extension Service, Lava Beds National Monument, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and local school districts. In the last calendar year, the nonprofit was able to raise $142,000. But Frye hopes to hit the $300,000 mark this year, and the community’s support is needed to meet that goal.
With that in mind, TMS is hosting its first major fundraiser this year: a black tie gala with the theme “world of color.” The event will be held April 18 at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. “The formal gala will feature a sit-down, three-course menu prepared by world-renowned chef Cory Johanson, a full-service bar, silent auction and live musical entertainment and a live band. Program will include guest speakers and performances by the youth in our programs,” the event website describes. Transportation from Klamath Falls to Tulelake and back is offered for the gala as well.
Tickets for the gala are $40 each; sales will directly support TMS’s camp operations and year-round activities for children ages 2 years old through 6th grade. The funding will help start TMS’s scholarship program, create sustainability for the nonprofit and contribute to the accessibility and sustainability of TMS’s programming.
Tiny Mighty Strong offers various classes each month in Dorris, Malin, Merrill and Tulelake. Youth can sign up for ballet, taekwondo, art, cooking, piano, ukelele, hip-hop, boxing basics, basketball basics and more. Adult fitness classes are also available.
Registration for TMS summer camps opened Monday and will remain open until May 10. This year, camps will take place in both Tulelake and Butte Valley, running for three weeks and two weeks, respectively. Butte Valley’s first week of camp will run from June 29 to July 3 and will focus on music, dance, drama and art. Its second week will be a sports camp running from July 6 through 10. Tulelake’s arts camp will be held July 13 through 17. Its second week of camp, from July 20 through 25, will focus on science and exploration. Sports camp in Tulelake will take place July 27 through 31. Each camp day is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Weekly tuition for each camper is $32, which includes a TMS T-shirt and water bottle, healthy lunch and snacks each day, and transportation to and from camp. The Butte Valley camps, which are held in Dorris, include transportation to and from Dorris and Macdoel. The Tulelake camps include transportation to and from Malin, Merrill and Newell.
TMS also engages older students by hiring junior and senior high schoolers as camp counselors. “We can’t serve all kids yet,” Frye said, “so this way we can at least engage all age groups.”
To learn more about Tiny Mighty Strong, visit tmsyouthprograms.org or find it on Facebook. A link to the event site is also available on the TMS website and on Facebook.