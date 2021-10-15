Douglas Allen Lets mug shot

 Provided by the Klamath County Jail.

A Tulelake man was arrested last week on charges of rape and sexual abuse of a minor in 2014.

Douglas Allen Lewis, 29, was arrested Oct. 7 after an investigation by the Klamath County Sheriff's Office.

Lewis, who is lodged at the Klamath County Jail, has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree sexual penetration.

