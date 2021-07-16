A $10 million emergency appropriation will head to the Tulelake Irrigation District to help mitigate drought-related impacts to wildlife and the local economy.
Assemblywoman Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) and Sen. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) negotiated the allocation into the 2021 California state budget, a release from the assemblywoman’s office stated. The budget bill, SB 129, was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom earlier this week.
“I’m thankful to my colleagues for recognizing the importance of the Klamath Basin to the North State,” said Assemblywoman Dahle in a statement. “Over the last several months, we have worked with the Tulelake stakeholders and family farmers to lay the groundwork for meaningful and sustainable solutions. I’ve been in constant contact with them to identify ways to mitigate the environmental and economic impacts as much as possible. This emergency appropriation is critical to ongoing efforts to survive this crisis.”
John Crawford, president of the TID, said the irrigation district would use the money to do “everything possible” to protect wildlife habitat and “try to save our community’s economy” in the face of a zero-water allocation from the Klamath Reclamation Project amid a historic drought.
The district is yet to have the money in hand, Crawford said. When they do, it will be easier to determine how the funds will be distributed across the district.