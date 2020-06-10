Tulelake High School’s Class of 2020 commencement ceremony will be held this Saturday, June 13, at 2 p.m. at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds, according to the school. THS staff noted that, in spite of the challenges faced from the COVID-19 pandemic, they feel fortunate that the local state fairgrounds applied and received permission from the state to hold an outside graduation for Tulelake High School’s Senior Class 2020 on their scheduled graduation date in the grandstand arena.
Tulelake High Schools Class 2020 has two co-valedictorians, Leea Brown and Alex Danfort. Sophie Plass earned the salutatorian title.
Brown is the daughter of Tim and Tricia Brown. During high school, she has been a member of the California Scholarship Federation, a 4-year athletic member of Tulelake High School JV/Varsity Volleyball and Softball Teams, and a member of Tulelake Future Farmers of America Chapter. She also participated in 4-H and Rotary Interact Club, was on the THS Student Council and Junior Fair Board. Her favorite class was art.
Brown earned the following honors throughout high school: Highest Honors Award recipient for 100% Lifetime Membership California Scholarship Federation, recipient of Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, Superior Region FFA Secretary, Tulelake FFA President, Rotary Interact Club President, California State FFA Champion Agronomy Team, Tulelake FFA Nationals Competition: 8th High Agronomy Team in the Nation, California State FFA Champion Ag Pest Control Team and 2nd High Individual, California State FFA Champion Vegetable Crop Judging Team.
After graduation, Brown will be attending Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California to pursue a degree in nursing while also furthering her softball career.
Alex Danfort is the son of Stephanie and Troy Creech. During high school, he was a member of California Scholarship Federation and Tulelake Future Farmers of America Chapter. He also played on the THS Football & Varsity Boys Basketball teams. His favorite class was multimedia with Mr. Hartung.
Danfort was a recipient of the Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, and was on the 8th High Agronomy Team in the Nation at the FFA Nationals Competition.
Following graduation, he plans to enlist in the United States Army with MOS 17C.
Sophie Plass is the daughter of Stephen and Tricia Plass. During high school, she was a member of California Scholarship Federation, Tulelake Future Farmers of America Chapter, THS Yearbook Staff, Rotary Interact Club and THS’s Academic Decathlon Team. Her favorite class was physics.
She earned the following honors and awards through high school: Highest Honors Award recipient for 100% Lifetime Membership California Scholarship Federation, recipient of Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, 1st High State Individual in California FFA Agronomy, 9th High Individual and member of 3rd High Team for National FFA Agronomy, High Scoring Individual at 2020 Modoc Academic Decathlon.
After graduation, Plass will attend California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo, California to major in business administration with a concentration in quantitative analysis.
In addition to its valedictorians and salutatorian, Tulelake High School will celebrate the following 2020 graduates: Henry Adaly Asencio, Eric William Barks, Briseyda Aliza Chavolla, Jose Manuel Cisneros Cruz, Mirian Figueroa-Tamayo, Fernando Jose Garcia, Jesus Garcia, Nicholas Aldo Giacomelli, Amy Abigail Gonzalez Salamanca, Adilene Gonzalez Zuniga, Wesley Roy Heiney, Allison Anne Kandra, Agustin Loza Hernandez, Jose Giovany Martinez Ascencio, Mark Anthony Nohea Messersmith, Lisbet Mora Tovar, Abigail Faith Neibert, Jesus Perez Martinez, Asusena Reyes Castro, Jimena Reyes Castro, Stephanie Rodriguez Villa, Yesenia Yaquelin Tinoco Mojica, Jaci Brooke Watson, Angel Emmanuel Zendejas Flores.