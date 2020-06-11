An article in the Wednesday, June 10 edition of the Herald & News stated that Tulelake High School's graduation ceremony would be held at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday.
However, the location of the ceremony has been changed to the Tulelake High School gymnasium. The decision to move the location was based upon the current weather forecast of rain and possible lightning on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
THS's senior class advisor and the school district's Superintendent/THS Principal made a firm decision that the indoor commencement will still have to follow the original guidelines of social distancing; each graduate will be limited to 12 tickets only for family members. Graduates will be distanced 6 feet apart in the bleachers instead of normal stage seating, with parent/family rows set out on the gym floor to be distanced by 6 feet as well.