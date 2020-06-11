Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

An article in the Wednesday, June 10 edition of the Herald & News stated that Tulelake High School's graduation ceremony would be held at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday.

However, the location of the ceremony has been changed to the Tulelake High School gymnasium. The decision to move the location was based upon the current weather forecast of rain and possible lightning on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

THS's senior class advisor and the school district's Superintendent/THS Principal made a firm decision that the indoor commencement will still have to follow the original guidelines of social distancing; each graduate will be limited to 12 tickets only for family members. Graduates will be distanced 6 feet apart in the bleachers instead of normal stage seating, with parent/family rows set out on the gym floor to be distanced by 6 feet as well.

