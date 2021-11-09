The Tulelake FFA Agronomy team took fourth place at a national Future Farmers of America convention last week in Indianapolis.
Tristan Walker, Yuleidy Gonzalez, Analeisa Greenwood and Johaned Aguilar, were part of the winning team at the FFA Agronomy Career Development Event.
Yuleidy Gonzalez, a senior at Tulelake High School and an officer on the agronomy Team, said “it didn’t really hit us until we were off the stage and were walking out of the building.”
“We were just really nervous the whole time,” Gonzalez said. “It was cool being able to represent such a small town.”
The students’ knowledge of agronomic science was tested through several levels of competition including developing solutions for problematic scenarios; identification of seeds, insects, soil and crops; and other management practices, the release added. The award was given to the team in front of a large audience of onlookers.
Analeisa Greenwood, a junior at Tulelake High School, recalled walking out on the stage in front of the entire national convention.
“I just felt like I blacked out and I wasn’t even there,” she said.
Greenwood decided to join FFA after seeing older kids at school who were involved and hearing about their experiences. When Greenwood first walked into an FFA meeting, she had no clue what it was all about.
“I met a lot of people and experienced things I never would have,” Greenwood said. “I definitely advocate for FFA and for people to join it because it really is a once in a lifetime deal.”
Johaned Aguilar, also a junior at Tulelake High School, said he joined the team because of his interest in an agriculture career. Aguilar said his grandfather is a certified agronomist, so that passion runs in the family.
Aguilar said he’s currently waiting to hear back from Macy’s Flying Service on a possible internship opportunity.
Gonzalez added the experience being on the team taught them many life skills, including communications, marketing, and leadership skills.
“FFA has really helped me come out of my shell, being a shy person,” Gonzalez said. “It has gotten me to where I am today.”
The Tulelake team wanted to give a special shoutout to FFA ag advisor Timothy Brown, who got them qualified into the nationals and helped them achieve the fourth-place finish. The school’s FFA team collectively won three gold emblems and one silver emblem in addition to the fourth place finish.