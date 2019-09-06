The smell of fried food, like corndogs and elephant ears. The bold signs declaring fresh-squeezed lemonade. The whirling and giggles of people on the Ferris wheel and swings. All of these things are staples of any carnival, especially the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fair.
And then there’s Washboard Willy walking the paths singing and making music with the washboard and other instruments attached to or trailing from his body on a cart called Rocko.
The sights
Willy serenaded the fair-goers as they browsed the food carts and ate their hearts out. He played a mix of original songs and familiar favorites like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” He sang specifically to cellphone cameras as they took videos of his songs or clanged on his symbols for an intrigued baby.
This was Willy’s first time at the Tulelake-Butte Valley fair.
A woman on stilts dressed up in a western costume grabbed a man’s hand and pulled him into a dance, twirling him around while Willy provided the music.
While strolling between rides, people did a double-take at the dinosaur puppets carried by Kris Lindley and Renee Burks of Dinosaur Kingdoms.
Burks, driving a Jeep with a Jurassic Park logo on it, had a Brontosaurus named Sophie on her right hand, moving its head with her arm.
Lindley carried a 25-pound Velociraptor named Vinnie across her shoulders.
The group from Tulare County, Calif. travel Oregon and Washington with those puppets and two more named Trixie and Bugsy the Triceratops.
“We love what we do,” Lindley said. “We love entertaining the children and the grown-ups love it.”
Burks added, “and the older, the elderly are in love with them.”
From the top of the Ferris wheel you can see the fields beyond the fences and the hills beyond the plains.
The food
The California sun beat down on fair-goers, making the lemon-shaped stand even more enticing after an hour or two of taking in the rides, booths and animals.
At Phil’s Lemonade, the lemonade is squeezed to order into cup options ranging from a small restaurant-sized cup to a bucket.
For those who are extra thirsty, Phil offers what his sign calls a “jetpack,” a lemon shaped backpack that can be filled with the stuff and a straw that stretches to your mouth. The sign creatively offers “rephils,” when you’re out, playing on its inventor’s name.
Beyond classic American food like wings and hotdogs with sesame seed buns, there was a variety of food for different palettes, including Thai food, Mexican food and Indian tacos.
Of course, there were still plenty of traditional sugar-filled goodies, too, like mini cinnamon doughnuts for sale by the bucket, too irresistible to avoid bringing back to an office of hungry journalists.
And all this, just on opening day.