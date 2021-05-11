The California Department of Motor Vehicles will offer office hours May 18-20 at its Tulelake office.
Area residents can visit the office at 399 Main Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain physical distance during the COVID-19 pandemic emergency. The DMV plans to offer in-person services at the location again in August.
The Tulelake office used to open for a few days each month until the COVID-19 emergency forced the DMV to stop providing this service in March 2020.
Driving tests will be offered by appointment only and can be scheduled by visiting dmv.ca.gov, calling 800-777-0133 or stopping by the office in-person. DMV examiners will follow health and safety protocols.
Tulelake residents are encouraged to take this opportunity to apply for a REAL ID, which requires an office visit to complete the application. Starting May 2023, you will need a REAL ID or another federally approved form of identification to board flights within the United States, and enter secure federal facilities and military bases.
Before going to the office, visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov to fill out the online application, upload necessary documents and print your confirmation code. Bring your documents and confirmation code with you to the DMV office to finalize your transaction.