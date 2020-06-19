The Tule Lake Pilgrimage, an event that’s normally held every two years to remember Japanese Americans who were incarcerated at the Tule Lake Segregation Center during World War II, originally planned for July 3 to 6 in Klamath Falls has been canceled because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbara Takei, a member of the Tule Lake Pilgrimage Committee’s board of directors, the group that hosts the event, expressed concerns because many attendees are in the highest at-risk group.
“In early March we looked at the registration demographics. With more than half of the 400 pilgrims in the over age 60 risk group, we decided to cancel the 2020 pilgrimage. With the charter tour buses and the group meals and the college dorms, it would be a petri dish of germs and potential sources of infection,” Takei said. “We will consider a 2021 pilgrimage but it doesn’t look likely unless there is a vaccine and it’s available to everyone. So I guess the next one won’t happen until 2022.”
“Our decision to cancel this year’s pilgrimage was a difficult one, motivated by our concern over the risks to health and safety of our pilgrims presented by the COVID-19 crisis,” said Hiroshi Shimizu, who chairs the pilgrimage committee. “We chose to err on the side of caution and to postpone the pilgrimage until the time when a national health crisis does not pose a threat to pilgrimage attendees.”
Shimizu and Takei also noted, “Cancellation of this pilgrimage will be a loss in the ongoing effort to preserve the missing piece of Japanese American narrative, when our community protested and resisted injustice. For the past two decades the Tule Lake Pilgrimage has been the rare community event that celebrates survivors who spoke out against the WWII incarceration.”
The gatherings, which in past years have featured guest speakers, programs on incarceration of 18,000 Japanese Americans, two-thirds of them United States citizens, and tours of the former camp near the community of Newell, have for several years been based on the Oregon Tech campus. Cultural shows featuring taiko drummers and entertainers were also frequently held at the Ross Ragland Theater.
Takai said more than 400 people were registered for this year’s now-canceled gatherings and many others had been put on a waiting list.
During WWII, Japanese Americans were removed from their homes and were eventually sent to 10 relocation centers around the nation. Tule Lake became the largest and, after initially being a relocation camp, became the nation’s only segregation center. Tule Lake opened in May 1942 and reached a peak population of 18,700 people. It was closed in March 1946.
A small portion of the original segregation center has been preserved as the Tule Lake National Monument since Dec. 4, 2009. The unit includes Camp Tule Lake, a former Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp and later housed WWII German and Italian prisoners of war. It was originally part of the Valor in the Pacific National Monument but later became the stand-alone Tule Lake National Monument.
Information about the Tule Lake Committee is available online at www.tulelake.org and at www.nps.gov/tule.