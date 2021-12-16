Tule Lake National Monument was awarded a $44,600 grant from "The Fund for People in Parks" to complete renovations for the first on-site visitor center. The park hopes to have construction complete by July 2022.
Since 2009 the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake, California has hosted the park’s contact station. In 2022, park staff will move to a renovated building at the National Monument known as the ditch rider house.
The house will serve as Tule Lake National Monument’s visitor center. The new temporary visitor center will have a small exhibit area to orient visitors to this important story, as well as restrooms and a sales center for books and other items related to the Tule Lake story.
In the meantime, the historic carpenter shop building from the incarceration center era will be restored for use as a permanent visitor center.
Maintenance staff from Lava Beds National Monument has completed most of the work to renovate the ditch rider house. The last major components are the accessibility features that allow access for all visitors. To accomplish this last task, the park applied for and successfully competed for a grant from the Fund for People in Parks to finish construction.
“This is a critical piece to get the building open and operational” said Marc Blackburn, Manager for Visitor Services at Lava Beds and Tule Lake National Monuments. “Despite the challenges of the last two years, park staff were working to renovate the building. We are pleased to know we can move forward with the complete renovation.”