When Madison Shearer, a Henley senior, first told her parents she wanted to wrestle, they shut her down.
Her dad, worried about the thoughts and intentions of teenage boys rolling around on a mat with his freshman daughter, told her no.
“I don’t feel comfortable with you wrestling boys,” Shearer says he told her.
His response wasn’t abnormal, and nor was his reluctance about girls wrestling boys unprecedented.
When Bonanza’s Cheryl Puccinelli (formerly New), who was the first girl ever to wrestle in the Oregon state championship, joined the sport in 1997, boys, their coaches and parents refused to let them wrestle her. They would forfeit a match rather than risk losing to a girl.
Some officials wouldn’t even acknowledge when Puccinelli had someone pinned.
“They wouldn’t (call) it because a girl didn’t belong there,” said Peggy Smith, wife of the late Lafe Smith – Bonanza’s long-time, former wrestling coach who coached Puccinelli.
“There were all these signals, a lot of that undercurrent.”
That didn’t stop Puccinelli, who made history in her first year as a wrestler when she competed in the state championship.
Two decades later, it didn’t stop Shearer, who was the only girl to wrestle on the boys’ side of the 2019 Oregon state championship.
When Shearer didn’t come home after school her freshman year, her parents started texting, asking where she was.
“At practice,” she replied.
She hadn’t listened, a trait almost inherent in female wrestlers – to ignore the skeptics, traditionalists and even sometimes their own parents.
“Give me one tournament and I’ll show you that I want to do this,” she told them.
Girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing female sports in the nation. In 2019, over 4,000 high school girls joined wrestling, an increase of 27.5%, according to data from USA Wrestling’s Joan Fulp and Andrea Yamamoto, co-chairs of the Girls High School Development Committee.
Since the 2005-06 season (the first year OSAA tracked girls wrestling), the number of girls competing in Oregon has increased by six times. In the last year alone, 133 new girls have taken to the mat, according to Brad Garrett, the OSAA director who oversees wrestling.
Last year, the uptick in girls participation finally warranted a sanctioned girls Oregon state wrestling meet, one of eight states to add a girls championship in 2019, according to Fulp and Yamamoto.
In that historic tournament, Bonanza’s Breanna Mestas and Mazama’s Natanee Campbell placed second and third in their respective weight classes, following in the footsteps of Puccinelli.
When Campbell, a junior, started wrestling her freshman year, she was one of a handful of girls at Mazama. They mostly wrestled each other, steering clear of their male teammates, but in her three years, she’s watched the attitudes on the team change and become more accepting.
“It’s just really nice to see it grow to where girls are comfortable to come out and wrestle,” she said. “It started out where they were scared and they were put down, in a way.
“I don’t think the guys, most of the guys, don’t do it on purpose and I think most of it is just these girls that were finally given the resources,” she added.
When she started, Mazama didn’t have singlets for girls, forcing Campbell to wear extra clothes under hers. Now, they have girls singlets, proper hairnets and even a female assistant coach.
And while overall participation is increasing dramatically, some schools still struggle to get girls on the mat, especially at smaller schools in rural areas, like Bonanza.
“Where we have states or pockets of areas where they have little opportunity, then we know the numbers are low,” Yamamoto said. “There’s this direct correlation between opportunity and participation.”
Mestas, a senior at Bonanza, has always been the only girl on her team.
She used to train with her grandfather, Lafe Smith. They’d travel to girls-only tournaments together, but after he passed in the offseason, she had to start traveling with Henley or Lost River in order to wrestle girls because smaller tournaments don’t always have girls divisions.
Not having other girls to regularly practice with has made it hard for Mestas to prepare for those bigger meets, a hopeful return to state and her collegiate career at Corban in the first year of its women’s wrestling program.
“It’s really hard in practice because I get beat up because the boys are way stronger than me,” she said. “I have to not really focus on that I’m getting beat, and just work on the moves that I know would work on the girls.
“I try to focus on the positive side and on the mentality that the guys are making me stronger. I feel like that helps me a lot.”
But even when girls aren’t alone, it’s still hard being in a space traditionally reserved for boys.
Klamath Union wrestling has a handful of girls on the team and has for some time. Seniors Jayd Martin and Esme Tarula have wrestled for four and three years, respectively. When Tarula joined her sophomore year, it was just Martin and one other girl, a senior at the time.
When she walked into the red mat room at Klamath Union for her first practice, she was surprised to see so few girls.
“Maybe the other girls are missing,” she thought.
After a few weeks, she asked, “Wait, is it just us three?”
It didn’t help that some of the boys on the team were rude and standoffish, she said.
Experiences like these keep girls out of the mat room altogether, and prevent them from experiencing all the things that wrestling has to offer.
Martin wasn’t expecting to like wrestling.
“I thought I was just going to come in and be like ‘Hmm, this is weird and not for me,’” she said. “But something about me was just like, ‘This is it for you.’
“Something about the sport brought me further into it and, I guess, I just felt more courageous when wrestling, so then I brought that out into my own self later.”
It’s thanks to girls like Puccinelli and coaches like Lafe Smith who paved the way.
When Puccinelli walked out to her first match at state, she felt like she needed to throw up, thinking, “How did I get here?”
She had never seen so many mats, had never competed in front of so many people and was the only girl, the first girl.
“All of these people looking at me, talking about me,” she said. “Knowing that many of them were specifically looking at me for the reasons that I was there, whether it was because they hated that I was there because they didn’t think I should be, or whether they were a supporter.
“I was just there to wrestle.”
Puccinelli lost her first match but what she accomplished that day, despite losing her matches, was bigger than the score or how quickly she had been pinned.
She started to break down a barrier for the girls who would come after her, girls like Shearer, Mestas, Martin, Campbell, Tarula and many others.
Two decades later, Oregon has a sanctioned girls division at the state championship. Mazama’s High Desert Classic and Henley’s Basin’s Best tournaments have girls’ divisions.
Still, at this year’s High Desert Classic boy’s tournament, several girls chose to wrestle boys. For some, it’s what they’re used to or what they prefer, for others it’s a matter of pushing themselves and getting better, and others out of necessity.
Mazama’s gym was filled with boys and men, from coaches to officials to wrestlers.
But if you were paying attention, you could see them: girls in singlets, identifiable by their braided hair and messy buns, examples of what is it to resist, to exist in spaces that were never intended for them.
Mestas sits with her team, the only girl for Bonanza, waiting for her first match, which she wins in a 6-2 decision. Campbell, with her purple-dyed braids and bun, waits for her next round after pinning her opponent in 29 seconds. Martin receives feedback from her coach after winning in a 6-2 decision.
This is the story of the girls in the Klamath Basin who have said, “Try to stop me.”
“For the last 30 years, one girl has been walking into wrestling rooms across the nation,” said USA Wrestling’s Yamamoto.
“Saying, ‘Even though I have to train and compete against boys, and even though there are no opportunities for me to compete against other girls, and even though there’s no state championship for girls,’ all these girls, for the last 30 years, thousands of them have said, ‘I’m going to do the sport anyway.’”