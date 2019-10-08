The next community storytelling event, The Hearth, will be at 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 11 at the First United Methodist Church, 230 N 10th St., according to a news release.
This event’s theme is “True Scary Tales,” where local participants will tell of real, frightening life events.
The Hearth is a community storytelling event, where regular folks tell true life stories. This begins the Hearth’s fifth year in Klamath Falls. Debbie Plummer is the coordinator, along with assistant, Aurora Sanchez. The evening includes local musicians and an intermission, with snacks for sale. The musicians at this Hearth event are local folk singer, Bonnie Hay and pianist, Susan Scrimsher. Tellers are Richard Hoffman, Jean Knight, Madeleine Blake, Don Dumbeck and Jeff Plummer.
The Hearth is the brainchild of Mark Yanconelli of Ashland, an author, storyteller, and workshop coordinator. He felt that the idea of local people, sharing the stories of their lives, was good for the community. The Hearth has been going on in the Ashland area for many years. It is loosely based on The Moth from New York.
There is a suggested donation of $5 at the door. All proceeds will go toward local scholarships.