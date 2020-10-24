Trick or treaters and shoppers flocked to downtown Klamath Falls on Saturday for Halloween festivities and the last farmer’s market of the year.
This year’s Scarecrow Row events looked a little different to accommodate social distancing guidelines, but children still got decked out in their costumes and filled buckets with candy throughout the downtown corridor.
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association was also handing out treat bags at the farmer’s market. KFDA Director Darin Rutledge said they worked hard to make sure they still had ways for people to celebrate.
“It's the season, people are ready to celebrate fall and the harvest and Halloween,” Rutledge said. “We really think people were just ready to get out and do something, so we did it in a responsible way.”
He said they had a line for pumpkins donated by Sherm’s and Diamond Home Improvement by their 10 a.m. start time. All 300 pumpkins were gone by 10:45 a.m, he estimated.
It was up to store owners, Rutlege said, if they wanted to hand out candy to costumed kids. Many stores did. Although he said fewer businesses participated in the festivities than prior years, he was encouraged by the number of people who continued up and down Main Street from the farmers’ market.
Rutledge said it was difficult to estimate the kind of turnout to plan for, but he was “pleasantly surprised” by the number of people who came out.
The Southern family roamed downtown and the four kids made frequent candy stops along the way. Amanda said they bring their family every year and she was surprised by how few people participated this year. Still, she said her family plans to give trick or treating a shot on Halloween and see how many houses are participating.
The Hay family also got dressed up for Saturday’s market. Mom Lindsey said she thinks it’s healthy for the kids to get outside and still have fun for Halloween.
People will be able to vote on their favorite scarecrows decorated by downtown businesses on KFDA’s Facebook page beginning Saturday afternoon through Friday evening.
The Klamath County Library is also having a virtual costume contest through Halloween. People can enter at klamathlibrary.org/costumecontest.