Last Wednesday, Ed Combs illegally turned on a pump that diverted water from the Williamson River to the ditches of Modoc Point Irrigation District. By Sunday morning, the Oregon Water Resources Department stopped the flow.
The Klamath Tribes, who hold the most senior water rights in the Upper Klamath Basin, released a statement calling Combs’ move “precisely the sort of pointless act that stokes needless animosity in the Upper Klamath Basin.”
Combs said he started the pump to provide water for firefighting in the event of the Two Four Two Fire traveling south and threatening the district’s land. But the fire continued its spread in the opposite direction. Tribal chairman Don Gentry said the tribes worked with OWRD to meet with Combs and turn the pump off without the need for a court order.
The tribes made a call for the Williamson’s instream flows in March of this year, restricting any users with junior water rights from extracting the river’s water. Tribal council member Clay Dumont said the call was based on a number of factors, including the overall health of the riparian ecosystem, habitat for red band trout and endangered sucker health in Upper Klamath Lake. The Williamson is the lake’s principal tributary, and Dumont said that fresh water is crucial for battling algal blooms that suffocate its ecosystems.
“It’s a huge inflow to the lake, and it’s good, clean, cold water,” he said.
Oregon water law says that junior water users may defy a water call only to actively fight fires—not to prevent them. OWRD determined Combs’ actions to be in violation of that code.
In their statement, the tribes condemned Combs’ use of the fire to take the water and said that “ample mechanisms” exist to provide water to firefighters without filling irrigation ditches.
“Mr. Combs invoked the very real fire danger facing our community as a pretext for his actions, yet none of the water he diverted provided any firefighting benefit,” the statement said.
Though Combs said he told district irrigators to only water their fields if they were in immediate fire danger, a video provided to the Herald & News showed a pivot watering a field in the district on Sunday.
“Mr. Combs’ theft of water did nothing for Modoc Point Irrigation District landowners, and simply served to grandstand against the Tribes and our water rights,” the statement said.