Klamath Basin Tribes, fishermen’s organizations and environmental groups sent a letter to President Joe Biden last Friday requesting more than $250 million in relief funds to cope with this year’s historic drought.
The Klamath, Yurok and Karuk Tribes, along with American Rivers, the California Waterfowl Association, California Trout, the Fly Fishers International Northern California Council, the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Associations, Sustainable Northwest and Trout Unlimited, said the relief would serve as a “down payment toward comprehensive long-term solutions.”
“We have watched our fisheries decline for decades and have done everything in our power to save them, but we have arrived at an impasse; there is nothing we can do to make the rain come,” said Russell “Buster” Attebery, chairman of the Karuk Tribe. “The Karuk Tribe is committed to working collaboratively to find solutions to this crisis and stands with fellow tribes, commercial fishermen, and conservationists in the call for disaster relief for all affected parties in the Klamath Basin.”
The letter asked for a fishery disaster declaration from the Department of Commerce and approximately $150 million in direct relief to tribal and non-tribal fishing communities in California. It also requested $50 million be allocated to the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for securing instream water rights transfers to deliver a reliable water supply to Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges.
Tribes also requested $50 million for floodplain and riparian restoration projects along with additional funds to support groundwater and water quality monitoring efforts.
The letter requested funding for sucker recovery and restoration of the Upper Klamath Lake watershed and “targeted support” for farmers and ranchers impacted by water shutoffs. It also asked the White House to direct “federal resources” and “investment” to the completion of the Klamath Hydroelectric Settlement Agreement, which will remove four dams on the Klamath River over the next few years to improve salmon runs.
Finally, the Tribes and organizations asked that Biden designate a federal envoy to the Basin to help foster conversations about long-term solutions.
“Farmers are out of water, fisheries are closed, even Tribal basic subsistence fisheries are being curtailed. These communities are working together for their common cause. The Federal government could – and should – help them survive,” said Glen Spain, Northwest regional director for PCFFA.
The Klamath Basin’s water crisis is already on the federal radar. Several weeks ago, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack released a joint statement saying they’re “committed to an all-hands-on-deck approach that both minimizes the impacts of the drought and develops a long-term plan to facilitate conservation and economic growth.”
On Wednesday, the agencies announced the formation of a drought relief working group to provide short-term drought relief and work with Western communities to develop long-term resiliency to drought and solutions to water scarcity. According to a news release, the group will further the goals of the National Drought Resilience Partnership, formed in 2013 to address water supply issues.
“We are committed to using every resource available to our bureaus to ensure that Tribes, irrigators and the adjoining communities receive adequate assistance and support,” Haaland said.
So far, roughly $25 million has been allocated to drought relief for farmers and ranchers in the Upper Klamath Basin, which irrigators say isn’t nearly enough to cover the combined cost of crop losses and operations fees for Project farmers. Tribes have been given $3 million for restoration projects, which they’ve also critiqued.
“Fish are the foundation of our traditional culture and the glue that holds our community together,” said Frankie Myers, vice chairman of the Yurok Tribe. “We need to solve the Klamath’s water challenges before it is too late for the salmon.”