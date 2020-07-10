While farmers lauded Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman’s historic joint visit to the Klamath Basin on Thursday, area tribes expressed concern that their perspective on water issues had not been adequately heard.
Don Gentry, Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, said he was appreciative of the federal officials' willingness to have a dialogue with tribal stakeholders, but the late notice and inability to have a larger body of tribal members (such as the entire tribal council) attend the meeting detracted from its purpose.
The Klamath Tribes were notified Tuesday afternoon that Secretary Bernhardt and Commissioner Burman wanted to meet with them, along with leaders of the Yurok, Hoopa Valley and Karuk tribes, according to a news release. Each tribe was allowed two representatives at the Thursday meeting.
“We would really like to be more prepared and have a heads up so we could welcome [Secretary Bernhardt] to the area,” Gentry said, adding that he had not been told that Congressmen Greg Walden (R-OR) and Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) would be in attendance.
While Walden wore a mask during the meeting, the Bernhardt, Burman and LaMalfa chose not to do so and that they “unnecessarily added to the disproportionate risk of infection face by our impoverished tribal community.”
The 75-minute meeting allowed each tribal delegation between 10 and 15 minutes to speak, which the release said did not allow for the substantive government-to-government consultation U.S. officials are obligated to honor when dealing with tribes. This unique relationship is outlined in the Constitution and numerous court cases that affirm tribal sovereignty.
“When our representatives attempted to make this point,” the release said, “Secretary Bernhardt interrupted and informed them that they ‘did not have to come’ to his meeting.”
Though the release said few concrete plans or solutions were discussed at the meeting, Gentry said the Secretary did seem intent on understanding tribal perspectives.
“I think he listened and heard us, and there were some responses back,” Gentry said.
But the lack of time made it difficult for tribes to go over details. Tribal representatives at the meeting left documents for federal officials with the current status of C’waam (Lost River sucker) and Koptu (shortnose sucker), both of which are listed under the Endangered Species Act, Gentry said.
Downriver tribes in California echoed similar sentiments. Yurok Vice Chairman Frankie Meyers said he felt frustrated with how federal officials held the meeting, but he was proud of how other tribal leaders were able to speak about solutions to problems in the basin.
“Whether or not the secretary or representatives or commissioner heard us, I think that’s hard to say,” Meyers said. Regardless, he was grateful to have an audience with Secretary Bernhardt.
Mike Orcutt, fisheries director for the Hoopa Valley Tribe, said he felt there were good discussions had about the Trinity River Restoration Program and modernizing salmon hatcheries on the Klamath River. But Byron Nelson, Jr., the tribe’s chairman, said the lack of concrete decisions made the meeting less effective.
“I don’t know if it was really worth my time to go up there,” he said.
The four tribes did appreciate having an ear with the federal officials, both of whom can play major roles in crafting solutions for water issues in the Klamath Basin.
Buster Atteberry, Chairman of the Karuk Tribe, said the U.S. government’s lack of consultation with tribes is a reason for many environmental problems they face.
“I am very happy that they invited the tribes up for consultation,” Atteberry said.
Still, Gentry contrasted the morning’s meeting with the afternoon visit to farmers in Midland, where the officials spent time interacting with a variety of players in the ag community and hearing their perspectives.
“There was a lot of time spent with other folks in the basin and not a lot of time spent with us,” Gentry said. Meyers said it seemed like the visit was planned primarily in response to the community of irrigators.
“We fear that the "meeting" was little more than political cover for further erasure of our indigenous voices — and in our own homeland,” the Klamath Tribes release said.